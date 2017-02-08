VK Sasikala breaks silence, says DMK behind Panneerselvam's revolt

Chennai: In a dramatic twist, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary VK Sasikala on Wednesday accused the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) of being behind former chief minister O Panneerselvam's revolt against her.

Speaking to reporters here, Sasikala said all the party legislators were united as a single family.

She said DMK was behind Panneerselvam's action, citing the bonhomie between him and DMK's working president MK Stalin in the Assembly.

Sasikala dismissed Panneerselvam's charge that he was forced to quit and threatened, and said Panneerselvam was prompted by DMK to level the charge.

"DMK is behind Panneerselvam...The reason is that in the recent Assembly session the Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition were looking at each other and laughing together."

When asked if she thought that her swearing-in was being delayed by Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, though she has been elected leader of the legislature party, she shot back: "I feel the same what you feel."

Sasikala waved the AIADMK two leaves symbol to party supporters gathered outside the residence, smiled, quickly completed the press meet and went back inside.

This was Sasikala's very first interaction with journalists, albeit an impromptu press meet in front of her residence at around 1.15 am.

Though she had addressed party leaders and MLAs after taking over as party chief in December last, this was her first interaction with journalists.

Earlier, Stalin said Panneerselvam's statement that he was coerced to quit was shocking and added that his party may seek to convene the Assembly.

"In Tamil Nadu, a situation of a virtual absence of government has arisen, that Sasikala not at all allow Panneerselvam to function has become very clear from the utterances of the Chief Minister," Stalin said.

On Tuesday night, Panneerselvam made a dramatic statement that he was forced to resign as the Chief Minister.

