War in AIADMK: Sasikala rebuffs Panneerselvam's allegation, says MLAs free

Chennai: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagham (AIADMK) general secretary VK Sasikala on Monday said she would be staying with her party MLAs in order to show that they are not being held captive against their wishes as alleged by her rival and acting Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam.

"They are filing petitions in court saying that MLAs are missing. What they are trying to do is create an image that all these MLAs are being held against their will. That`s why I came here, to stay overnight, to show that we are all of one mind," Sasikala said.

"Panneerselvam has been saying that I have caged these MLAs. Are they animals to be caged, look how free they are, everyone is happy and are united as a family," she added.

Sasikala also expressed confidence that her faction would run the government for the next four-and-a -half years.

"I have been very careful not earn bad reputation among people. The reason is that we would be running the government for the next four-and-a -half years, hence we have the accountability to take care of people, but Panneerselvam is not required to do that," she added.

When asked about her views on the disproportionate assets case where the Supreme Court is set to pronounce judgement tomorrow, Sasikala said, "Everything will be good for me."

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will pronounce tomorrow the much-awaited judgment in a disproportionate assets case, in which late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa and Sasikala were accused.

The verdict is being eagerly awaited as Sasikala, who has been elected the leader of AIADMK legislature party, has already made a claim for the post of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

Jayalalithaa, Sasikala and her relatives VN Sudhakaran and Elavarasi were accused of allegedly amassing disproportionate asserts to the tune of Rs 66.65 crore during her first term as Chief Minister from 1991 to 1996.