Selvakumar

Watch: Former DMK Corporator repeated kicks woman at salon; arrested

A shocking footage showing former DMK corporator Selvakumar, repeated kicking a woman inside a salon, has emerged on social media.  

Pic courtesy: ANI

CHENNAI: A shocking footage showing former DMK corporator Selvakumar, repeated kicking a woman inside a salon, has emerged on social media.  

The incident took place on May 25 in Tamil Nadu's Perambalur.

In the CCTV footage, Selvakumar is seen standing among a group of four women. He's repeated kicking one woman, while the other three try to stop him.

 
Authorities have now arrested the former corporator. He has also been suspended from the party.

With agency inputs

SelvakumarDMKPerambalurwoman kicked

