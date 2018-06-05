हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
World Environment Day

World Environment Day: Tamil Nadu to ban plastic from 2019
File photo

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is all set to introduce a complete plastic ban across the state from January 1, 2019. This was announced by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on June 5, coinciding with the World Environment Day.

The ban includes manufacture and use of several plastic products.

“Tamil Nadu will go for plastic ban, starting 2019,” said Palaniswami announces in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.

Milk and oil pouches, medical utilities and other basic items are however exempted from the ban, said the chief minister.

The decision was made under Rule 110.

Gujarat too banned the use of plastic water pouches on public roads, gardens and government offices from June 5.

A release from the Rajkot Municipal Corporation today stated that the civic chief had ordered a ban on the sale and use of water pouches, starting tomorrow, on 48 public roads, gardens and government offices under section 376 of the Bombay Provincial Municipal Corporation Act, 1949.

"People tend to throw water pouches on the roads after use, which ends up choking drainage lines," the release stated, adding that it in turn creates health problems due to drain water spilling out into the open.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted:

“Greetings on #WorldEnvironmentDay. Together, let us ensure that our future generations live in a clean and green planet, in harmony with nature,” wrote PM Modi.

The theme for this year's World Environment Day is "Beat Plastic Pollution".

