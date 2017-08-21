close
Writer claims Rajinikanth told him he would enter politics

Writer and thinker Tamizharuvi Manian claimed that superstar Rajinikanth had told him he had decided to enter politics.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 11:34

Tiruchirappalli: Writer and thinker Tamizharuvi Manian claimed that superstar Rajinikanth had told him he had decided to enter politics.

Addressing a conference here to project Rajinikanth as an 'alternative force to DMK and AIADMK,' he said both Dravidian parties should be removed from Tamil Nadu, as they had "spoiled" the governance in the state.

"The system in Tamil Nadu has been spoiled by these two parties and now Rajinikanth's entry to politics will provide a pure and open government," Manian said yesterday.

The actor's expectation was that those who stand with him should be free from corruption. "That is Rajinikanth's wish," he said.

He said the actor had spoken of his decision to enter politics recently during a chat when he was asked whether he would finally take the plunge, given the speculation doing the rounds among people for nearly 20 years.

"For the past 20 years, people have been saying that you will enter politics. Will you definitely enter politics?" he said he asked the star to which Rajinikanth replied he had decided to take the plunge.

"I have taken a decision to enter politics...It was God's order to me to enter politics, so I will will definitely enter politics," Manian quoted the star as having said.

He told the gathering that if they fail to support the actor now and fail to back him, there was no scope for Tamil Nadu to develop, rise and prosper as a state. 

RajinikanthTamil NaduTamizharuvi ManianAIADMK

