13-year-old Indian boy in Dubai owns software development company

Dubai: A 13-year-old Indian boy in Dubai, who developed his first mobile application four years ago, also owns a software development company, a media report said Sunday.

Aadithyan Rajesh, a student from Kerala, was only nine years old when he developed his first mobile application as a hobby to beat boredom and also has been designing logos and websites for clients.

The tech wizard, who started using a computer when he turned five, has finally launched his own company 'Trinet Solutions' at the age of 13, the Khaleej Times reported.

"I was born in Thiruvilla, Kerala, and my family moved here when I was five. The first website my dad showed me was BBC Typing, a website for kids where young students can learn typing," he told the Dubai-based English daily.

Trinet has a total of three employees, who are friends and students from Aadithyan's school.

"I need to be over the age of 18 to actually become an established company owner. However, we function like a company. We have worked with over 12 clients, and have given them our design and coding services entirely for free," he said.