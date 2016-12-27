Take your pick! 5 best smartphones of 2016

New Delhi: Flashing a cool, swanky smartphone happens to be one of the top trends today. From being a mere source of communication to now literally carrying your office on toes—having a smartphone has made life essentially easier and better for sure. Like every year, 2016 too had its share of some wonderful smartphone launches, so from a plethora of options available this year, let's get going in picking up our TOP 5 smartphones which ruled the roost in 2016.

1. iPhone 7 Plus/iPhone 7

Water resistant

Dual camera in Plus model

Amazing software

No headphone Jack

2. Google Pixel XL

Good quality camera

Virtual Assistant

Not water resistant

3. OnePlus 3T

Low price

Premium build

No Micro SD

4. Samsung Galaxy S7

Improved Camera

High Price

Waterproof design

5. Sony Xperia XZ

All new 23MP camera unit on the back.

Face detection auto-focus and LED flash.

Triple image sensing technology.