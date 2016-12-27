Take your pick! 5 best smartphones of 2016
New Delhi: Flashing a cool, swanky smartphone happens to be one of the top trends today. From being a mere source of communication to now literally carrying your office on toes—having a smartphone has made life essentially easier and better for sure. Like every year, 2016 too had its share of some wonderful smartphone launches, so from a plethora of options available this year, let's get going in picking up our TOP 5 smartphones which ruled the roost in 2016.
1. iPhone 7 Plus/iPhone 7
Water resistant
Dual camera in Plus model
Amazing software
No headphone Jack
2. Google Pixel XL
Good quality camera
Virtual Assistant
Not water resistant
3. OnePlus 3T
Low price
Premium build
No Micro SD
4. Samsung Galaxy S7
Improved Camera
High Price
Waterproof design
5. Sony Xperia XZ
All new 23MP camera unit on the back.
Face detection auto-focus and LED flash.
Triple image sensing technology.
