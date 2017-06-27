close
Adda52 announces release of Adda52 Rummy for Android

With innovative features like automatic sorting, drag-and- drop gameplay and a wide range of tournaments, Adda52 Rummy on Android is certain to enhance the experience of avid Rummy players on their mobiles.  

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 19:39
New Delhi: Adda52 Rummy on Tuesday announced the launch of its highly anticipated mobile app, Adda52 Rummy for Android versions 4.4 ("KitKat") and above.Adda52 Rummy for Android has been designed from the basics to enable a fast and completely hassle-free Rummy experience on mobile devices to Adda52 Rummy`s nearly 12 lakh players.

Adda52 Rummy on Android also has several system improvements to cater to mobile signal strength issues and seamless transitioning from Wi-fi to mobile networks without affecting gameplay.

 

New smartphone coating allows you to read in bright sunlight
MUST READ
New smartphone coating allows you to read in bright sunlight

Adda52 Rummy on Android also has several system improvements to cater to mobile signal strength issues and seamless transitioning from Wi-fi to mobile networks without affecting gameplay.

"We find that the Indian gaming consumer is shifting more and more to mobile-based delivery channels; Adda52 Rummy for Android is part of our strategy to take our products where our players want them," said Anuj Gupta, Founder of Adda52."A significant amount of time was spent in designing the lobby and the rummy table to suit mobile devices. We are hopeful that our players will also find that the design of Adda52 Rummy for Android refreshes and the game itself engrossing as usual. For the vast majority of our players, the ability to play Rummy wherever they are, whenever they want is crucial to their enjoyment of the online rummy experience," added Arvind Kumar, Product Manager of Adda52 Rummy.Adda52 Rummy was launched in 2013 as part of the expansion of Adda52.com, India`s Largest Poker site.

It has steadily grown in the last four years, serving 12 Lakh players who play Points Rummy and Pool Rummy in 13-card and 21-card formats.Adda52 Rummy is certified by iTech Labs of Australia and offers a wide variety of tournaments and promotional offers for every rummy player. It has relationships with all the major banks and digital wallets of India for quick and easy processing of deposits and withdrawals.

