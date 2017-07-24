Video: After Samsung Galaxy Note 7, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 allegedly catches fire

New Delhi: Exploding phone batteries instantly remind people of burning Samsung Galaxy Note 7 phones. A recent event might add another experience to their list.

In a video that went viral online, a smartphone allegedly Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is shown catching fire whilst the retailer was in the middle of inserting a sim into the device in a store. The incident was captured on the CCTV camera of the shop where the mishap took place. The incident has since been widely reported in the media.

The explosion of the batteries is,however, justified with the 'battery over heating' due to 'over charging' clauses.

The video allegedly shows that the smartphone was not connected to any external apparatus.

(Zee News doesn't vouch for the authenticity of the video)

