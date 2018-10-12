Airtel announces exclusive benefit; get Netflix subscription, access to ZEE5 and more

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel on Friday launched #AirtelThanks, a digital program to delight its customers with exclusive benefits.

Under #AirteIThanks, all Airtel customers who commit a monthly ARPU of Rs 100 and above (for mobile) will receive exciting additional benefits at no extra charge. These benefits will include access to premium digital content, great offers on smartphones and online shopping vouchers.

The higher the monthly ARPU commitment, the more benefits a customer gets. All these benefits will be digitally delivered through MyAirtel App, Airtel TV, and Wynk Music, the company said in a statement.

Airtel said that its mobile customers on Infinity Postpaid plans of Rs 499 and above will get three months Netflix subscription gift worth Rs 1500 at no extra charge. Existing Netflix subscribers will also be eligible for this gift and will receive a credit of Rs 1500 in their Netflix account.

All Airtel Prepaid and Postpaid customers with monthly ARPU commitment of Rs 199 and above will get complimentary access to premium ZEE5 content including original series and movies. This benefit can be accessed by eligible #AirtelThanks customers via Airtel TV app.

Airtel Prepaid customers can get special benefits of up to Rs 4500 plus 100 GB bonus data on all Flipkart exclusive smartphones as part of the program. The offer will be available to customers who have or will recharge with unlimited bundled pack of Rs 199, Rs 249 or Rs 448.

Airtel said that it will soon announce #AirtelThanks benefits for its 'V-Fiber' Home Broadband customers.