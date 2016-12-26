Airtel challenges TRAI decision to allow Reliance Jio continue with promo even after 90 days
Mumbai: Charging telecom regulator as acting mute spectator to violations by Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel moved telecom TDSAT.
Airtel accused TRAI of allowing Jio to continue with promotional offer even beyond stipulated 90 days.
In its 25-page petition before the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT), India's largest private mobile services operator asked the quasi-judicial body to direct TRAI to ensure that Jio does not provide its free voice and data plan beyond December 3.
It alleged that violation of TRAI's tariff orders has been continuing since March 2016, causing "significant prejudice and day-to-day loss" to it and "affecting its network" as it has bear asymmetric traffic due to free call offer by Jio.
With PTI Inputs
