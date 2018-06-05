हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Airtel Home

Airtel launches digital quad-play platform to offer unified bill for all services

App users of Airtel subscribing to multiple service connections of the company will start getting single bill with 10 percent discount on overall bill.

Airtel launches digital quad-play platform to offer unified bill for all services

New Delhi: India's largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Tuesday launched ‘Airtel Home’ --a digital quad-play platform –offering single bill service for all the services they use from the operator.

"Airtel Home' allows customers to bundle multiple Airtel relationships home broadband (and fixed line), postpaid mobile and digital TV- as a single account with a unified interface on My Airtel app," Airtel said a in statement.

With ‘Airtel Home’, customers will be able to avoid the hassle of making multiple payments across multiple bill cycles for different Airtel connections within the family. Customers can add Airtel connections from any location in the country.

‘Airtel Home’ users will get access to premium customer care. App users of Airtel subscribing to multiple service connections of the company will start getting single bill with 10 percent discount on overall bill, the telecom major said.

The company has rolled out the beta version of the service in Hyderabad and it will be available across India in two months in a phased manner.

The single bill service will not be applicable on corporate customers of the company in mobile and fixed-line segment.

Airtel Q4 net profit tanked about 78 percent to Rs 83 crore. Hit by the telecom regulator`s decision to cut international termination charges, Airtel's total revenue the fourth quarter fell 10.5 percent to Rs 19,634 crore compared to Rs 21,935 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.  

For the full financial year that ended in March 2018, Airtel's net profit came in at Rs 1,099 crore, over 71 percent lower than Rs 3,800 crore logged in FY2016-17. Total revenue for FY2017-18 stood at Rs 83,688 crore, down by 12.3 percent than the previous financial year.

Tags:
Airtel HomeAirtel digital quad-play platformAirtel services paymentAirtel unified payment

Must Watch

Heavy rains cause havoc in J&K's Rajouri sector

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close