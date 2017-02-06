Airtel unveils 'Surprises' to mark 2 million fixed broadband feat
New Delhi: Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Monday rolled out 'Airtel Surprises' for its home broadband customers offering them free additional data and content benefits within their existing plans to mark celebration of its crossing 2 million home broadband subscriber milestone.
"We are happy to cross this milestone of 2 million customers... Therefore, we are delighted to bring the latest 'Airtel Surprises' for them. With these additional benefits, our customers will be able to do much more with their existing plans," Bharti Airtel (India) CEO - Homes, Hemanth Kumar Guruswamy, said in a statement.
As per the latest data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, Airtel crossed the 2 million fixed line broadband subscriber mark in November.
Under the offer, all existing Airtel home broadband customers will get free additional monthly data top-up with their existing broadband plans at no extra cost. Customers can also enjoy free access to Airtel Movies, which has a collection of over 10,000 popular Hollywood and Bollywood movies, premium TV shows across a host of genres, the statement said.
To avail of the offers of 'Airtel Surprises', customers need to log on to broadbandsurprises section on the Airtel website and unlock their "surprise".
As on November 30, 2016, the top five wired broadband service providers are BSNL (9.95 million subscribers), Bharti Airtel (2.03 million), Atria Convergence Technologies (1.14 million), MTNL (1.05 million) and YOU Broadband (0.60 million).
Overall, the newcomer Reliance Jio has become a leader in the broadband segment at 52.23 million connections, followed by Bharti Airtel (43.93 million), Vodafone (34.88 million), Idea Cellular (28.4 million) and BSNL (20.39 million).
