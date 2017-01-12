All you need to know about WhatsApp GIF library, media-sharing limit

New Delhi: Messaging platform Whatsapp is all set to add support for searching GIFs from within the app for its Android users.

It is also expected to expand the app’s media sharing limit from 10 to 30.

Key Highlights:

The features are available for WhatsApp beta version 2.17.6 for users on Android.

WhatsApp users on iOS got GIF support within the app in November, 2016.

Android users can now access Giphy library right from within the WhatsApp app and send them to friends.

The new GIF icon appears when you tap on the emoji icon next to the text bar.

The data sharing limit from 10 to 30, which makes it easy for users to share media in bulk.