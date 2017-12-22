हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Amazon brings web browsing to Fire TV

With Fire TV, customers already have access to more than 500,000 movies and TV shows.

IANS| Updated: Dec 22, 2017, 10:25 AM IST
San Francisco: Amazon on Thursday rolled out Mozilla Firefox and Amazon Silk browsers on all Amazon Fire TV devices in over 100 countries and territories.

With this, customers can now access the World Wide Web (www) including popular sites as well as local and international news sites, video sharing services, cloud photo sites and other social news, sports and entertainment content.

"We want to make it easy for customers to access the Web from the comfort of their couch," said Marc Whitten, Vice President, Amazon Fire TV and Appstore.

Mark Mayo, Senior Vice President of Firefox, said: "Bringing Firefox to Fire TV is an exciting new way to reach our users and serve up more of the full web to everyone."

