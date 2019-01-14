Amazon to kick off 3-day Great Indian Sale from January 20

Bengaluru/New Delhi: Amazon's Great Indian Sale is back, offering massive discounts and on over 170 million products across hundreds of categories.

The three day sale will kick off on January 20 and run till January 23. Prime members will get 12 hours exclusive early access starting 12 noon on January 19.

Customers can save more by getting extra 10 percent instant discount with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit cards and EMI. Customers can shop for more than 10 crore products with no-cost EMI using Bajaj Finserv EMI card and select Debit and Credit Cards, Amazon said.

“As the most trusted and visited ecommerce destination, we are geared up to serve our customers with blockbuster deals from lakhs of sellers. The Amazon Great Indian Sale will have great deals across a wide range of products including Smartphones, Consumer Electronics, Fashion, Home & Kitchen, Large Appliances, Daily Essentials and more. With No-cost EMI on Debit & Credit cards and Bajaj Finserv Cards, fast delivery & installation of appliances, exchange of mobile phones & large appliances, instant bank discounts and lots more, customers can look forward to an exciting sale on Amazon.in,” said Manish Tiwary, Vice President - Category Management, Amazon India.

Customers can also get up to Rs 3,000 off on Amazon Devices including Amazon Echo, FireTV Stick and Kindle eReaders. Customers will also get to explore a range of products like office stationary and grocery items showcased by women entrepreneurs under Amazon Saheli.