Apple gets nod to test its 5G technology

Millimetre-wave technology helps in larger data transmission at faster speed. But to allow such larger data transmission go through, a direct line of sight is needed.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Friday, July 28, 2017 - 11:21
Apple gets nod to test its 5G technology

San Francisco: Apple is set to begin testing its 5G technology after the US Federal Communications Commission approved its application to work towards bringing the technology to masses.

According to a report in Engadget on Thursday, Apple is targeting millimetre-wave broadband at higher frequency and smaller wavelength bands.

Millimetre-wave technology helps in larger data transmission at faster speed. But to allow such larger data transmission go through, a direct line of sight is needed.

There are already other tech companies in the field working on 5G technology. Facebook, Google, Samsung and Starry have been already working on this technology for a while.

"Sprint is looking to launch its 5G service in 2019, while T-Mobile is shooting for 2020. AT&T and Verizon are making moves towards 5G networks as well," the report said.

There are no details in Apple`s application about how its 5G service would work in practice.

According to media reports, it has been granted access to test its technology in two locations near its California offices until August 2018.

