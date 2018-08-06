हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Apple iphone 2018

Apple iPhone X is getting a taller sibling this year

Recently, Apple accidentally included details about the upcoming models in the iOS 12 beta release.

Apple iPhone X is getting a taller sibling this year

California: Apple may be mum on its plans for this year`s iPhone lineup but that does not stop curious fans from digging into the beta software and hunt for design details.

9to5 Mac`s Guilherme Rambo combed through the iOS 12 beta 5 version and found the reference to an even larger iPhone X Plus model.

Rambo shared images of the icons for the intended model through his Twitter handle, drawing comparisons between the iPhone X, iPhone X Plus, and the iPad.

The iconography was found in the PassKitUIFoundation. It is not the first such revelation about the upcoming features and design of the future iPhone.

Recently, Apple accidentally included details about the upcoming models in the iOS 12 beta release. If one goes by the icons shared by Rambo, the iPhone X Plus will be taller and slightly wider than the existing iPhone X.

The famous notch retains its position on the top.In addition to the revelation about the iPhone X Plus, another interesting information to arrive out of the icons is the possibility of a bezel-less iPad.

Now, it remains to be seen how many of these leaks hold true when Apple officially takes to stage to announce its next line of expensive hardware.

Tags:
Apple iphone 2018iPhone X PlusiPhone X 2018Apple new iPhone

Must Watch

Watch positive news stories of the day

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close