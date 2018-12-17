हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Apple

Apple made false claims about iPhone X series, claims lawsuit

The suit alleges that Apple is falsely marketing the new line of iPhones as "all screen".

Apple made false claims about iPhone X series, claims lawsuit

San Francisco: A lawsuit filed in a US court has accused Apple of making false claims about the screen sizes and pixel counts of the displays in its iPhone X series, CNET reported.

The suit filed on Friday in the District Court of Northern California alleges that the Cupertino, California-headquartered tech giant lied about the screen sizes of iPhone X, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max devices by counting non-screen areas like the notch and corners.

The two plaintiffs who filed the suit are seeking class action status, according to the report.

The suit alleges that Apple is falsely marketing the new line of iPhones as "all screen".

For example, the screen size of iPhone X is "only about 5.6875 inches", and not 5.8 inches as claimed by Apple, the complaint stated.

The plaintiffs also allege that the iPhone X series phones have lower screen resolution than advertised, the CNET report said on Saturday.

Apple was sued over its products earlier also. A lawsuit filed in June alleged that the screen of Apple Watch has a tendency to "crack, shatter or detach from the body of the watch."

 

