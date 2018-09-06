हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Apple

Apple may ditch 'Plus' for the iPhone Xs 'Max'

The iPhone Xs Max will essentially replace the 'Plus' models in the previous iterations. 

Representational Image:Pixabay

California: Adding to the rumors and speculations ahead of the September 12 release of Apple's new iPhones, it is now believed that one of the upcoming models will carry the iPhone Xs Max moniker.

It is long speculated that the next-in-line iPhone will be called the iPhone Xs which will take on the design from the current iPhone X and bring some upgrades under the hood.

Now, sources indicate that the larger variant with a 6.5-inch display will be called iPhone Xs Max, 9to5 Mac reported.

The iPhone Xs Max will essentially replace the 'Plus' models in the previous iterations.

The new iPhones will feature OLED displays and a new gold finish on the stainless steel sides. There will also be a cheaper LCD version.

In terms of specifications, the upcoming iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max will include 4GB of RAM, A12 chip under the hood, and for the first time, support for dual SIM in the larger model. 

