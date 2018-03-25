Apple offers 13 new emojis to represent people with disabilities

From service dogs to a prosthetic arm, iPhone maker Apple has proposed 13 new emojis to better represent people with disabilities, according to media reports.

In a proposal sent to the emoji-creators Unicode Consortium, Apple has proposed a new line of "accessibility emojis", CNN reported.

The proposed emojis include an ear with a hearing aid, a person in a wheelchair, a prosthetic arm, a service dog and a person with a cane.

"Apple is requesting the addition of emoji to better represent individuals with disabilities. Currently, emoji provide a wide range of options, but may not represent the experiences of those with disabilities," Apple wrote in the proposal.

"Diversifying the options available helps fill a significant gap and provides a more inclusive experience for all," the Cupertino-headquartered giant added.

Apple said it chose options that are most inclusive to people in four main categories: blind and low vision, deaf and hard of hearing, physical motor disabilities and hidden disabilities, the report said.

However, the company noted this is designed to be a starting point, not a comprehensive list of all potential disabilities.

The emojis must first be adopted by Unicode and if approved, the emojis will likely be released early 2019.

Earlier this year, Unicode said 157 new emojis will come later this year. The latest additions include animals, superheroes, new hairstyles and more expressive smiley faces.

In recent years, there has been a bigger push to include more diverse emojis, such as different skin tones, occupations, and flags.