Apple, Samsung to face each other over design patent infringement case

San Francisco: Tech giants Samsung Electronics and Apple will face each other in court over design patent infringement US federal judge has ordered a new trial to determine how much Samsung Electronics Co should pay Apple Inc for copying the look of the iPhone.

US District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California the order 10 months after the US Supreme Court set aside a $399 million award against Samsung for mimicking the iPhone`s look for its Galaxy and other devices.

The Supreme Court said damages could be based only on parts of a device that may have infringed patents, not necessarily the entire device.

Koh said the jury instructions at the Apple-Samsung trial "did not accurately reflect the law" and may have prejudiced Samsung by preventing jurors from considering whether any infringement covered "something other than the entire phone."

Earlier in 2012, the lawsuit was settled with a court ordering Samsung to pay damages to Apple.

The federal judge signed an order instructing the two companies to return to court and said that the onus would be on Apple to make its case.

Samsung and Apple, the world`s top two smartphone makers, have been embroiled in a legal battle called "patent war of the century", in more than 10 countries across the globe since 2012.

With Agency Inputs