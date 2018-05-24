Apple WWDC 2018: Important dates, Live streaming and what to expect

New Delhi: Apple has started sending media invites for its most-anticipated annual event the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

Apple's WWDC 2018 will kick off with an opening keynote at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California.

You can watch the live-streaming of the event here.

The Apple's WWDC 2018 will start 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. This year's conference will take place between June 4-8 while the media has enough fodder to speculate about the upcoming announcements.

Media reports say that Apple CEO Tim Cook may announce several updates to its OS.

According to 9to5mac website Apple fans can expect iOS 12, macOS 10.14, tvOS 12, watchOS 5, and probably a few improvements to Siri and HomePod.

“Apple typically releases developer betas of its new iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV software the same day, followed by public beta versions a few weeks later and final releases later in September,” 9to5mac wrote.

After facing the flak over the revelation that it was purposefully slowing down iPhones to save battery life, Apple released iOS 11.3 update in March that gives users more power over battery performance.

The iOS 11.3 has added new features to show battery health of an iPhone or iPad and recommend if a battery needs to be serviced.

These can be found in Settings--Battery and are available for iPhone 6 and later.

The new update has a "Health Records" feature that lets patients select from several health institutions to access medical information.

