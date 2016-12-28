close
ASUS Zenwatch 3 launch: Here's what you can expect!

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 01:32
Pic courtesy: Twitter/@ASUSIndia

New Delhi: Yet another luxury watch to entice the consumers is up for its big launch on December 28, 2016. ASUS Zenwatch 3 will be available exclusively through one of India’s top online shopping portal, Flipkart, reportedly.

Flipkart has already put up its preorder shout-out on its website. According to Gizmoids.com, Zenwatch 3 is going to flaunt a round case crafted from 316L stainless steel and will be 9.95mm thick, rose-gold bezel inspired by the corona of an annular solar eclipse.

Expected Features:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100

Operating system: Android Wear

Compatible OS: Android and IOS

Memory: 512 MB RAM LDDR3

Storage: 4GB eMMC Flash

Jewellery-grade 316L steel construction.

2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass.

Italian leather or rubber straps.

Two-day battery with Hypercharge technology.

The price range could be anything between RS 17000 to 19000.

First Published: Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 01:32
