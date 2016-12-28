ASUS Zenwatch 3 launch: Here's what you can expect!
New Delhi: Yet another luxury watch to entice the consumers is up for its big launch on December 28, 2016. ASUS Zenwatch 3 will be available exclusively through one of India’s top online shopping portal, Flipkart, reportedly.
Flipkart has already put up its preorder shout-out on its website. According to Gizmoids.com, Zenwatch 3 is going to flaunt a round case crafted from 316L stainless steel and will be 9.95mm thick, rose-gold bezel inspired by the corona of an annular solar eclipse.
Expected Features:
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100
Operating system: Android Wear
Compatible OS: Android and IOS
Memory: 512 MB RAM LDDR3
Storage: 4GB eMMC Flash
Jewellery-grade 316L steel construction.
2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass.
Italian leather or rubber straps.
Two-day battery with Hypercharge technology.
The price range could be anything between RS 17000 to 19000.