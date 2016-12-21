At just Rs 23, Aircel offers free unlimited local/STD calls to any network

New Delhi: Hitting up the competition in the telecom world, India's leading telecom operator Aircel has announced a special package under which customers can make free unlimited calls to any network.

While many other telecom operators have offered the same, it is the recharge amount that is surprising – just Rs 23.

Yes! For a recharge of just Rs 23, Aircel customers will be able to make free unlimited local and STD calls to any network.

However, the validity of the recharge is just for a day.

For recharge of Rs 23, customers will get unlimited local and STD calling across any networks with a validity of one day, Aircel said in a statement.

The company also announced a recharge of Rs 348 which comes with unlimited calling facility including free calls across any network (local and STD).

Under this recharge, customers would get 500 MB of 3G data while 4G handset customers would get 1.5GB 3G data for 28 days.

"As we gradually move towards the new year, we want to delight our customers with gamut of products that offer benefits of calling and data", Aircel Ltd., Chief Marketing Officer, Anupam Vasudev said.

"Both Rs 23 and Rs 348 are designed for a wide spectrum of users who want to enjoy free calling and also stay connected online at an affordable cost", he added.