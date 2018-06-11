हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Bengaluru tops the list for job seekers in technology sector: Report

Bengaluru is the leading city for those seeking job opportunities in the technology sector with 22% of all job postings in the country originating from the city, according to a job site. Delhi-NCR (comprising New Delhi, Noida and Gurugram), Pune, Hyderabad and Mumbai are next, making the top five destinations for technology careers in India.

Bengaluru: Bengaluru is the leading city for those seeking job opportunities in the technology sector with 22% of all job postings in the country originating from the city, according to a job site. Delhi-NCR (comprising New Delhi, Noida and Gurugram), Pune, Hyderabad and Mumbai are next, making the top five destinations for technology careers in India.

Named as the Silicon Valley of India, Bengaluru continues to lead in terms of job opportunities in the technology sector. According to a previous study by the job site Indeed, Bengaluru is also the leading city in the country for jobs related to blockchain - an upcoming segment in the technology space.

Actively job seeking age group of 20-29-year-olds continue to show a relatively high level of interest in the technology sector. Senior job-seekers above the age of 55 are also showing significant interest in the sector. On the other hand, the 40-49 age group shows the least interest in the sector.

Smaller cities, like Mohali and Ahmedabad, have also seen a fair share of job postings in the sector. Chennai too features in the leading cities for jobs in the technology sector.

Earlier, in May 2018, Indeed's, data had said that there had been an upsurge in job postings for cybersecurity roles by 150% between January 2017 and March 2018. There was also a corresponding increase of 129% in job searches for the same in the same period.

Between January 2017 and March 2018, there had also been an upsurge in the number of job postings for Data Protection roles. It had seen an increase of 143%. On the other hand, the number of job searches for the same had risen by 188%.

Tags:
Bengalurujob seekersTechnology sector

Must Watch

Narendra Modi visits AIIMS to meet ex-PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close