BlackBerry to remove all paid content from app store

It has announced that it is removing paid apps from BlackBerry World App Store from April 1, 2018.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Mar 03, 2018, 18:18 PM IST
Photo: Reuters

In a move depicting the 'final nail in the BB10 coffin', BlackBerry Limited, the manager of BlackBerry's brand licensing and software, announced that paid software will be removed from the BlackBerry World app store on April 1.

Furthermore, the company stated that starting from April 1, BlackBerry World would move to a free-only storefront, and will cease to host content, and will disable all purchasing mechanism.

In a note issued by app developer Steve Troughton-Smith on Twitter, the company stated that all content developers wishing to continue trading on the portal may log into the Vendor Portal and change their content to "free". 

Failing to do, the company said, would lead to such content being terminated from the platform.

Developers who currently have paid content in that app store have the option of switching it over to the “Free” category. 

That switch from paid to free must happen by March 31; any paid content that hasn’t been converted will simply be removed altogether on the next day. Developers who only have free content on BlackBerry World don’t need to take any action, the company said.

However, BlackBerry noted that apps can still be monetised, provided the payment mechanism remains within the app itself. 

In other words, monetisation of apps can take place if any payment or refund is supported by the developer itself.

Refunds for paid content on BlackBerry World will be supported till April 30, this year, BlackBerry clarified through its note.

 

(With agency inputs)

