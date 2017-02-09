BlackBerry unveils Cloud-based communications platform

New Delhi: Canadian smartphone maker BlackBerry on Thursday launched BBM Enterprise SDK (software development kit), a Cloud-based communications platform as a service (CPaaS) to enable developers to integrate secure messaging, voice and video capabilities into applications and services.

"We are opening up a new revenue stream for the company with a fully cloud-based communication service that is designed to help developers, ISVs and enterprises meet the most demanding security and compliance requirements," said Marty Beard, Chief Operating Officer, BlackBerry.

With more than 80 security certifications, BBM Enterprise SDK provides the highest-level of security for messages, voice and video for iOS and Android.

Benefits of using BBM Enterprise SDK include -- enterprise-grade security with BlackBerry`s NOC architecture, faster time to market, greater scalability and reduced costs, the company said.