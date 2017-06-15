close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

BSNL introduces 4GB mobile broadband per day for Rs 444

State-run telecom firm BSNL on Thursday increased per day data offering to 4GB at 3G speeds under a new prepaid mobile scheme priced at Rs 444 with 90 days validity.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 21:38
BSNL introduces 4GB mobile broadband per day for Rs 444

New Delhi: State-run telecom firm BSNL on Thursday increased per day data offering to 4GB at 3G speeds under a new prepaid mobile scheme priced at Rs 444 with 90 days validity.

"Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced 'BSNL Chaukka' - '444, a new STV, for truly unlimited data for 90 days as special promotional offer under prepaid mobile services," the company said in a statement.

This is the highest per day data limit being offered by any telecom operator in the country.

Under the scheme, one gigabyte of 3G mobile data will cost less than a rupee -- the lowest in the sector.

"We are committed to provide affordable and efficient services to all segment of our mobile customers. We offer best prices to our customers considering present trend of Indian telecom industry," BSNL Director for consumer mobility R K Mittal said.

BSNL's competitors in the market are offering up to 2GB of mobile broadband per day.

"The benefits customer will get under the new STV-444 'BSNL Chaukka' of Rs 444 truly unlimited data with 4 GB data/day with validity of 90 days," BSNL said.

The new offer follows BSNL's unlimited data offer 'Triple ACE' special tariff voucher of Rs 333 in which it offered customers 3 GB data per day.

 

TAGS

BSNLSTVTelecom operatorMobile services3G mobile data

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Russian cargo craft &#039;Progress 67&#039; successfully docks with International Space Station!
Space

Russian cargo craft 'Progress 67' successfully do...

NASA&#039;s Juno captures clear view of Jupiter&#039;s south polar region
Space

NASA's Juno captures clear view of Jupiter's sout...

World

Pakistan revokes visa of man who ran school where kidnapped...

World

Trump mocks FBI for failing to prove 'Russian Collusio...

World

US congressman Scalise still in critical condition: Hospita...

World

Germany claims US harming EU firms with Russia sanctions

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video