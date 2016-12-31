BSNL introduces unlimited local and STD calls priced at Rs 144
Chennai: Government run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) on Saturday launched a new Rs 144 plan for its customers offering attractive features.
The plan, which is valid for six months, would offer unlimited local and STD calls to any network for a period of one month and it would come with 300MB data, BSNL Chairman and Managing Director Anupam Srivastava told reporters here.
After handing over two new packs to customers, Srivastava said with the new pack, calls are absolutely free and would be available for both pre-paid and post-paid customers.
The telecom service provider was also taking up several initiatives including launch of 4,400 WiFi hotspots across the country.
"We have 4,400 WIFI hotspots launched country wide. I think in Mahabalipuram near Chennai has a similar WiFi hotspots. Our immediate strategy is to expand this. In next one year, we will be having around 40,000 WiFi Hotspots across the country," he said.
With PTI Inputs
