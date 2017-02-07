BSNL landline calls turn costlier, intra-network local call charges up by 20%

Chandigarh: State-owned BSNL has reduced duration of its landline to landline local call by one minute on same network and also hiked the charge by 20 percent.

The duration (pulse) of each local call from BSNL landline to BSNL landline has been reduced from three minutes to two minutes, a BSNL spokesman said here today.

Besides, the charge per MCU (metered called unit) for each local call within BSNL network has also been increased by 20 percent to Rs 1.20 per unit from Re 1 at present, he informed.

The (increased) charge is now at par with the per unit charge of Rs 1.20 applicable to calls made from BSNL network to other operators' network.

The hike in per unit charge and reduction in call duration have been made without any intimation to the subscribers. The changes became known in the bills for January 2017, he added.