BSNL offers waiver of landline installation charges

New Delhi: The BSNL on Wednesday said it has decided to waive off installation charges for new landline/wireline broadband/fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) connections in all circles.

The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) said it has also launched a scheme offering "ADSL WiFi modem at Rs 1,500 with five-year warranty and 100 per cent cash back" to the broadband customers who subscribe under any broadband plan with fixed monthly charge of Rs 675 and above.

The customers who outrightly purchase the ADSL WiFi modem from BSNL at Rs 1,500 will be offered Rs 50 cash back per month for maximum 30 months, the BSNL said in a statement.

The new schemes will minimise the additional cost burden to the customers, the BSNL added.