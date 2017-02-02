Budget 2017 impact: Twitter records 7.2 lakh tweets between Jan 30-Feb 2

Mumbai: Social media platform Twitter Thursday said it had recorded 7.2 lakh tweets with the hashtag #Budget2017 between January 30 and February 2.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (@ArunJaitley) conducted two live chat sessions answering queries of Indian citizens from the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Twitter said in a statement here.

Twitter provided live updates from the budget showcasing the presentation and initiated conversation amongst policy makers, influencers, journalists, opinion-makers, and the public in general.

Prime minister Narendra Modi also tweeted "#BudgetForBetterIndia reforms old processes,empowers our human capital and aims to rejuvenate the economy."

"Twitter conversations on the Union Budget 2017 reflected the nation's temperament towards an event of national significance," the statement said.

The finance ministry also posted exclusive behind the scenes peek into the highly secretive process of the making of the "#Budget2017" with an autographed picture of the finance minister through Twitter's Challenger application, as well as a video Teaser to the Q&A session.

Twitter collaborated with SBI and CNBC-TV18 to amplify partnership in the news category for India, providing video highlights of #Budget2017 on the platform.