close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Central Railways starts digital transaction facility at 15 stations

Indian Railways has tied up with the State Bank of India (SBI) for this exercise, which has also stepped up its efforts in installing the PoS machines.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, July 1, 2017 - 18:39
Central Railways starts digital transaction facility at 15 stations

Mumbai: Following mission Cashless India, Central Railway has started digital transaction facility at 15 stations in five divisions, said a senior official.

"Central Railway has enabled 100 percent digital transactions at 15 nominated stations in all the five divisions including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Thane station in Mumbai division, Pune, Miraj and Shri Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus (Kolhapur) on Pune division.

"Solapur, Kopargaon and Sainagar Shirdi on Solapur division, Bhusaval, Amravati and Nasik Road on Bhusaval division and Nagpur, Ballarshah and Wardha on Nagpur division," said Sunil Udasi, Chief PRO of the Central Railway.

He said all Passenger Reservation Systems (PRS), Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS), luggage, parcel, goods shed counters and departmental catering units in the above stations have been provided with POS (Point of Sales) machines to enable digital transactions.

Beside, private contractors have been instructed to avail facilities like Paytm to enable digital transactions, Udasi said.

Indian Railways has tied up with the State Bank of India (SBI) for this exercise, which has also stepped up its efforts in installing the PoS machines.

Sainagar Shirdi station of Solapur division has the distinction of being the first station on Central Railway to enable 100 percent cashless transaction, Udasi said.

This facility (of cashless transaction) will also be extended to other stations very soon, he added.

With a view to promote cashless transaction on Indian Railways, ministry has decided to install 10,000 POS machines in association with State Bank of India at various locations of Indian Railways ie PRS locations, UTS locations, parcel or goods locations.

TAGS

Cashless IndiaCentral RailwayPOS (Point of Sales) machinesDigital transaction facilityPassenger Reservation Systems (PRS)Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS)

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

IMF to participate for &#039;last time&#039; in Greek bailout: Schaeuble
International Business

IMF to participate for 'last time' in Greek bailo...

&#039;GST roll-out will create one lakh jobs in next three months&#039;
Economy

'GST roll-out will create one lakh jobs in next three...

E-commerce players offer &#039;&#039;GST bonanza discount&#039;&#039;
Markets

E-commerce players offer ''GST bonanza discount...

GST: Steel sector to witness more organised form of business
Companies

GST: Steel sector to witness more organised form of busines...

Tractor components GST rate cut to give relief to farmers: TMA
Companies

Tractor components GST rate cut to give relief to farmers:...

Companies

GST is a social reform too: SBI Chairman

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video