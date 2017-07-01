Central Railways starts digital transaction facility at 15 stations

Mumbai: Following mission Cashless India, Central Railway has started digital transaction facility at 15 stations in five divisions, said a senior official.

"Central Railway has enabled 100 percent digital transactions at 15 nominated stations in all the five divisions including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Thane station in Mumbai division, Pune, Miraj and Shri Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus (Kolhapur) on Pune division.

"Solapur, Kopargaon and Sainagar Shirdi on Solapur division, Bhusaval, Amravati and Nasik Road on Bhusaval division and Nagpur, Ballarshah and Wardha on Nagpur division," said Sunil Udasi, Chief PRO of the Central Railway.

He said all Passenger Reservation Systems (PRS), Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS), luggage, parcel, goods shed counters and departmental catering units in the above stations have been provided with POS (Point of Sales) machines to enable digital transactions.

Beside, private contractors have been instructed to avail facilities like Paytm to enable digital transactions, Udasi said.

Indian Railways has tied up with the State Bank of India (SBI) for this exercise, which has also stepped up its efforts in installing the PoS machines.

Sainagar Shirdi station of Solapur division has the distinction of being the first station on Central Railway to enable 100 percent cashless transaction, Udasi said.

This facility (of cashless transaction) will also be extended to other stations very soon, he added.

With a view to promote cashless transaction on Indian Railways, ministry has decided to install 10,000 POS machines in association with State Bank of India at various locations of Indian Railways ie PRS locations, UTS locations, parcel or goods locations.