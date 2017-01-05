Check out Project Valerie, Razer's insane three-screen gaming laptop concept

New Delhi: It's insane, it's super-duper cool, it's just crazy and its the ultimate fantasy come true for all computer gamers as Razer has unveiled its Project Valerie concept – a gaming laptop with three-screen.

Yes! You read it right and many crazy things are expected and happening at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2017) in Las Vegas.

And while it may take some time for the products to reach the market, there is no denying that companies are putting in their best concept products to attract their consumers and Razer is one such.

Project Valerie is a three-screen gaming laptop from Razer where all the three screens come with a 17.3-inch UHD (3840x2160) 4K IGZO panels with 100 percent Adobe RGB coverage.

While the exact specifications are not known yet, the laptop screen expands to three screens at the press of a button – a fantasy that will become a reality and relished by gamers.

“The complexities of a traditional multi-monitor setup are a thing of the past with Project Valerie,” Razer co-founder and CEO Min-Liang Tan said in a statement.

“Equally important, the power of a desktop computer and graphics capabilities of three top-end monitors are included in the system. There is no shortcoming in the way of performance in the face of its amazing portability and features,” he added.

With Project Valerie be a reality soon? Gamers will have to wait and see to that.