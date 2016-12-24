close
Check out top 5 best-selling holiday movies on iTunes

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, December 24, 2016 - 02:34

Delhi: It's Christmas times and keeping with the holiday spirit, Apple announced top five best-selling holiday movies of all time on iTunes in the US.

Apple said that users can ask Siri on iPhone or iPad or on Apple TV using the Siri remote, to play these holiday favourites or other popular holiday titles of this season, including "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York", "The Night Before", "A Christmas Story" and others.

Users can also gift iTunes movies to friends and family.

The top five highest grossing iTunes holiday movies are: 

'Elf' starring Will Ferrell, released in 2003 starring Will Ferrell, is the all-time best-selling holiday movie on iTunes. 

In the list that was released on Wednesday on company's website, "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation", Originally released in 1989, figures on the second place. The movie stars Chevy Chase as Clark W Griswold.

Dr Seuss' "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" from 2000, starring Jim Carrey as the Grinch and "Home Alone" starring Macaulay Culkin, directed by Chris Columbus figure on number three and four respectively.

While "The Polar Express" starring Tom Hanks in multiple roles is on the fifth number in the Apple's top five grossing movies. The movie is directed by Robert Zemeckis.

(With IANS inputs)

First Published: Saturday, December 24, 2016 - 02:32
