हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Desktop PC

China looking at developing low-energy consuming superconducting computers

Predicting a massive surge in global demand for electricity, Chinese scientists have reportedly begun exploring the prospect of extremely energy-efficient computers.

China looking at developing low-energy consuming superconducting computers
Representational image

China has reportedly invested one-billion yuan (US$ 145.4 million) to develop and test a new range of computer systems that could potentially change the amount of electricity hogged by machines the world over.

According to a report in South China Morning Post, Chinese scientists are developing a superconducting computer that uses a fraction of power that is consumed by conventional computers around the world. At a time when the world's demand for energy is rising significantly, the new range of computers - if developed successfully - could mean far less environmental footprint.

How these new computers could consume far less power is by putting electric current through special supercooled circuits which are made of superconducting materials. On paper, this would mean negligible resistance and marginal energy requirements.

Within the scientific community in China, there is a lot of scepticism about whether the new technology would be successful. Yet, there is also a large consensus that if indeed successful, it could be a massive boon for consumers as well as the environment.

Tags:
Desktop PCSuper computer

Must Watch

Rahul Gandhi compares RSS with Muslim brotherhood, attacks PM Modi in London

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close