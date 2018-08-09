हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Commerce Ministry app

Commerce ministry launches Niryat Mitra App for exporters' ease

The app is available both on Android and on IOS platforms.

Commerce ministry launches Niryat Mitra App for exporters&#039; ease

New Delhi: The Commerce Ministry has Niryat Mitra – mobile App to felicitate easy business for exporters.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry and Aviation Suresh Prabhu launched the mobile App in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The app, developed by the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) is available both on Android and on IOS platforms.

It provides wide range of information required to undertake international trade right from the policy provisions for export and import, applicable GST rate, available export incentives, tariff, preferential tariff, market access requirements – SPS and TBT measures.

The most interesting part is that all the information is available at tariff line. The app works internally to map the ITC HS code of other countries with that of India and provides all the required data without the users bothering about the HS code of any country. Presently the app comes with the data of 87 countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Suresh Prabhu said that digital technology is going to play a key role in trade and business and this app is a step towards Digital India. He said that the exports are showing good sign and registering increase at the rate of 20 percent.

He added that the government is working on to further increase the ease of doing business. The Minister further stated that the app will provide big opportunity to everybody and help promote export interests in the country. He invited the industry to make the most of the app and take to exports.

He also said the Human Resource tool of the app enables candidates with interest in the international trade sector to register and apply against the vacancies arising in the sector. Companies can also search the profiles of the candidates and engage them.

