Compare mobile tariff plans of all operators on TRAI website – Here’s how it works

New Delhi: Telecom regulator Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI)has unveiled the beta version of a website to let customers compare mobile tariff plans of all operators for all service areas.

TRAI tariff data is currently available only for the Delhi circle. The telecom regulator has sought feedback from users about the new site over the next fortnight.

“As per TRAI act 1997, transparency is an important mandate of TRAI. Presently, Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) offer tariffs at their websites. To enable consumers to see tariffs of different TSPs and different Licensed Service Areas (LSAs) at a single place, a beta version of portal namely www.tariff.trai.gov.in has been released,” TRAI said in a circular.

Various tariff plans and other tariff instruments are being provided at its website in a downloadable format, for easy access. The data can be used to build tariff-comparison apps and products, just as one sees for insurance or airline fares, TRAI said.

Here’s how you can compare data tariffs on TRAI website

Go to www.tariff.trai.gov.in

Choose prepaid and postpaid option

Select an operator or multiple operators (Airtel, BSNL, Idea, Jio Tata Tele)

Select the price range

Choose from various plans viz, unlimited STD calls, unlimited local calls, unlimited roaming

Choose your data option

Select the validity days

Submit your details and you can see and compare--product, price, talktime, validity, TSP and tariff summary