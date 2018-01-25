Confirmed: Samsung will unveil Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ on Feb 25

The year 2018 seems like going to be a phenomenal year for smartphone users with several phone maker queuing up their products for release. Among the much-anticipated release South Korean phone maker Samsung's newest flagship — Galaxy S9 (and S9+).

According to media reports, the Korean phone maker has sent invitations to the media to attend Samsung's press event in Barcelona, Spain on February 25.

The report said that Samsung’s upcoming new Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ flagship phones will feature a design that is quite similar to last year’s models. The biggest visible differences are on the back, where the fingerprint sensor has been centered and placed below the camera lens.

The larger Galaxy S9+ is expected to have a dual-lens rear camera while the smaller S9 model will have a single lens camera. As we can see from the invitation, Samsung has apparently made some big strides in terms of camera quality, and the chatter we’ve heard from our trusted sources suggests the company is about to unveil the most impressive camera phones the world has ever seen.

Beyond the cameras and external design, we can expect upgraded internal components including next-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon and Samsung Exynos processors. As has been the case with all of Samsung’s recent flagship phones, the processor will vary based on region. We’ve also heard that the larger Galaxy S9+ will have 6GB of RAM while the smaller model packs 4GB.

Samsung’s invite for Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ launch said, “If a picture is worth a thousand words, the latest member of the Galaxy family has a lot to say. On February 25, Samsung Electronics will showcase the next generation of Galaxy devices that reimagines the camera and redefines the way you share your moments.”

The Galaxy S9 event will be streamed live on Samsung’s website, and it will take place at 6:00 pm CET (10.30 pm IST) on February 25 during the Mobile World Congress. Samsung will be showcasing the device in its booth at the annual mobile conference as well.