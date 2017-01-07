Consumer Electronics Show 2017: Major launches so far

Las Vegas: With the world`s biggest annual electronics event -- Consumer Electronics Show(CES-2017) -- commenced, people are seeing a large range of Artificial Intelligence (AI) devices, robots and self-driving cars open a new window to the future of our increasingly technology-driven world.

Technology giants that forayed into AI and self-driving cars last year are expected to update their designs to be put on display at the event. The companies are also expected to showcase their products with the onus on Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) at the event.

CES is an annual trade show organised by the US Consumer Technology Association.

Held every year in January at the Las Vegas Convention Centre, the event typically hosts presentations of new products and technologies in the consumer electronics industry.

Here are the major launches so far

1)LG's levitating speakers

The LG levitating speakers use electromagnets to float in midair, which in turn provides 360-degree sound.

2) Thinkware dash cam

These tap to Internet connections in order to send location and status data to emergency services

3)Lenovo Legion gaming laptops

The range starts with Y720 and Y520. The laptops are fitted with Intel's latest 7th Gen Core i7 processors and 16 GB DDR4 RAM. The laptops are also virtual reality compatible.

4)Kingston's new flash drive

Offering rapid read or write speeds, the flash drive is in 1TB and 2TB versions, the DataTraveler Ultimate GT is also USB 3.1 Gen 1 compatible.

5) AirBar for MacBook Air

Air Bar for MacBook Air comes with touchscreen capabilities.