Consumers downloaded 194 billion apps in 2018, spent $101 billion in app stores: App Annie

New Delhi: Consumers downloaded 194 billion apps in 2018, spent $101 billion in app stores, and averaged three hours per day in mobile, a report by global provider for mobile data and analytics App Annie has said.

In its annual "The State of Mobile in 2019" report, App Annie said that consumer spending in app stores is expected to surpass more than $120 billion in 2019.

The study found that time spent in-app grew 50 percent from 2016 to 2018 and downloads were up 35 period over the same period.

"Consumers spent $101 billion on apps globally in 2018. This is larger than the global live and recorded music industry, double the size of the global sneaker market, and nearly three times the size of the oral care industry," said Danielle Levitas, EVP, Global Marketing & Insights, App Annie said.

"Mobile experiences are so central to how we live, work and play and with consumers spending 3 hours a day on mobile, it's clear how vital this platform is for all businesses in 2019 and beyond," he added.