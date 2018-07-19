हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Corning Incorporated

Corning introduces Gorilla Glass 6 for next-generation mobile devices

The company claims that Gorilla Glass 6 is up to two times better than Gorilla Glass 5.

Corning introduces Gorilla Glass 6 for next-generation mobile devices

New Delhi: Corning Incorporated on Thursday introduced the Gorilla Glass 6 and it is expected to reach the market in the next several months.

The company claimed that in lab tests, Gorilla Glass 6 survived 15 drops from 1 meter onto rough surfaces, and is up to two times better than Gorilla Glass 5.

"Corning Gorilla Glass 6 improves upon Gorilla Glass 5 by surviving drops from higher heights, but, more importantly, has been engineered to survive multiple drop," said John Bayne, Vice President and General Manager, Corning Gorilla Glass.

Corning Gorilla Glass was first launched in September 2007 and the company claims that the durable cover glass technology has been designed into more than 6 billion consumer electronic devices by more than 45 major OEMs.

"Gorilla Glass 6 is an entirely new glass composition that can be chemically strengthened to give it significantly higher levels of compression than is possible with Gorilla Glass 5. This enables Gorilla Glass 6 to be more resistant to damage," said Jaymin Amin, Vice President of technology and product development, Corning Gorilla Glass and Corning Specialty Materials.

According to Corning, a recent study revealed that, on average, people drop their phones seven times a year and Corning scientists have developed and engineered an entirely new material to address the challenge of multiple drops.

"In addition to addressing drop height and drop frequency, Gorilla Glass 6 was also developed to meet the requirements of modern designs that use glass for more than 85 percent of the enclosure. With both its aesthetic and performance advantages, glass is on the right side of the technology curve and will continue to be the material of choice for mobile consumer electronics," said Scott Forester, Division Vice President, Marketing and Innovation Products, Corning Gorilla Glass.

Tags:
Corning IncorporatedCorning Gorilla Glass 6Corning Gorilla Glass 5Gorilla Glass 6 launch

Must Watch

After Greater Noida building collapse, shocked neighbours fear for their lives

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close