Cyber attacks caused revenue loss in 2016: Cisco
New Delhi: Over one-third of organisations globally that experienced a cyber attack in 2016 registered a revenue loss of more than 20 percent, a new report has revealed.
According to global networking giant Cisco`s annual report, `Annual Cybersecurity Report 2017`, more than 50 percent of organisations faced public scrutiny after a security breach.
Operations and finance systems were the most affected, followed by brand reputation and customer retention, the report said.
Twenty-two percent of breached organisations lost customers, 29 percent lost revenue and 23 percent lost business opportunities.
"In 2017, cyber is business and business is cyber -- that requires a different conversation and very different outcomes. Relentless improvement is required and that should be measured through efficacy, cost and well managed risk," said John N. Stewart, Senior Vice President Cisco.
The report is based on a survey spanning over 13 countries and including 3,000 chief security officers (CSOs).
Cyber attacks in 2016 became more "corporate" with digitisation creating more opportunities for cyber criminals.
Seventy-five percent of the organisations investigated were infected by old-fashioned adware software that downloads advertising without user permission.
"One of our key metrics is the `time to detection`. Cisco brought that number down to as low as six hours. A new metric -- the `time to evolve` -- looked at how quickly threat actors changed their attacks to mask their identity," said David Ulevitch, Vice President (Security Business) Cisco.
The study suggested that security should be made a business priority and executive leadership must own and evangelise security and fund it as a priority.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Will all political parties play "Development card" in UP elections?
- Hike in India's defence budget: Is Pakistan scared of the move?
- PM Narendra Modi addresses public rally in Aligarh - Watch
- ISRO to launch record satellites at one go next week
- UP Assembly Election: Political rallies galore ahead of polls
- South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Bees invade Johannesburg`s Wanderers Stadium — WATCH
- Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag troll each other over a PARTICULAR image — VIDEOS & PHOTOS
- When Bees attack halted play between India and Australia in 2008 – Watch Video
- Nitibha Kaul reacts to truth about ‘Bigg Boss 10’ winner Manveer Gurjar’s marital status
- Assembly Elections 2017: BJP will form next government in Uttar Pradesh, says Amit Shah