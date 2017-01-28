Daily users of reality game ''Pokemon Go'' top 4 million in South Korea

Seoul: Pokemon Go users have surpassed 4.2 million in just three days after its official launch in South Korea, as per a survey.

WiseApp, an app analytics company, said on Friday that 4.28 million people used the AR mobile game on Thursday, up from 2.91 million people on Tuesday when Pokemon Go was officially released in the Google Play Store and Apple`s App Store in South Korea, Yonhap reported.

WiseApp also said the number of people who have downloaded the game fell to 850,000 on Thursday, down from 2.83 million people on Tuesday, citing its sample survey of 17,400 smartphone users.

The app analytics company said the survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 0.74 percentage point.

"Pokemon Go" didn`t work in most parts of South Korea as the AR game uses data from Google`s mapping service, which is restricted by the Seoul government due to security concerns.

With IANS Inputs