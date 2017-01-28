Daily users of reality game ''Pokemon Go'' top 4 million in South Korea
Seoul: Pokemon Go users have surpassed 4.2 million in just three days after its official launch in South Korea, as per a survey.
WiseApp, an app analytics company, said on Friday that 4.28 million people used the AR mobile game on Thursday, up from 2.91 million people on Tuesday when Pokemon Go was officially released in the Google Play Store and Apple`s App Store in South Korea, Yonhap reported.
WiseApp also said the number of people who have downloaded the game fell to 850,000 on Thursday, down from 2.83 million people on Tuesday, citing its sample survey of 17,400 smartphone users.
The app analytics company said the survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 0.74 percentage point.
"Pokemon Go" didn`t work in most parts of South Korea as the AR game uses data from Google`s mapping service, which is restricted by the Seoul government due to security concerns.
With IANS Inputs
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Will Mayawati bring law and order in UP with support from Mukhtar Ansari?
- Watch: Shocking footage of Delhi woman throwing her child down stairs
- Europe: Frozen Danube river becomes skaters' paradise
- J&K: 10 soldiers killed, 4 missing as 2 avalanches hit Gurez sector
- Mexico's Colima volcano eruption spurs ash warning
- 1st T20I: On debut, did Parvez Rasool insult the national anthem during India-England match?
- Pakistan may not qualify for 2019 Cricket World Cup: ICC
- WATCH: MS Dhoni accurately predicts Joe Root's next step, stump mic captures all!
- WATCH: Did Parvez Rasool insult national anthem prior to 1st T20I between India and England?
- Ravindra Jadeja, wife Reeva Solanki survive road accident: Report