Unique Identification Authority of India

Didn't ask any manufacturer for default helpline number on phonebooks: Clarifies UIDAI

Didn&#039;t ask any manufacturer for default helpline number on phonebooks: Clarifies UIDAI

New Delhi: Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Friday clarified that it had not asked any manufacturer or service provider for default inclusion of the UIDAI’s outdated and invalid Toll free number 1800-300-1947 in contact list of Android phones.

UIDAI emphasised that the said 1800-300-1947 number is not a valid Toll free number adding that some vested interest are trying to create unwarranted confusion in the public.

UIDAI’s valid Toll free number is 1947 which is functional for more than the last  two years.

Twitter was abuzz again with the new development after a huge uproar due to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Chairman R.S. Sharma's open Aadhaar challenge to critics and hackers.

Sharma made a tweetstorm by sharing his 12-digit Aadhaar number on July 28.

Ethical hackers exposed at least 14 personal details of the TRAI Chairman, including mobile numbers, home address, date of birth (DoB), PAN number and voter ID, among others.

With IANS Inputs

