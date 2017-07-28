close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Draft of new telecom policy by December-end: Telecom secretary

The National Telecom Policy, 2012, had taken key steps such as full mobile number portability, liberalisation of spectrum, and allowing delinking of spectrum from licence, among others.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, July 28, 2017 - 16:10

New Delhi: The government has got down to the job of framing the new telecom policy and a draft one should be ready by the end of December, Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan said.

"Working groups to draft the policy are being set up as we speak," she said.

The Department of Telecom (DoT) last week kickstarted the consultation process by meeting operators, infrastructure providers, industry associations and standards bodies.

The department is in the middle of formulating a National Telecom Policy that will focus on areas such as Internet for all, next-generation technologies (like 5G and Internet of Things), skill development and security, among others.

DoT plans to go for a wide consultation and outreach before finalising the new policy and expects to have it in place by March 2018.

The new policy formulation comes at a time when the sector is saddled with financial difficulties. Revenue and profitability of both large and small operators have come under severe pressure after the entry of aggressive newcomer Reliance Jio and the subsequent free data and voice offerings.

The National Telecom Policy, 2012, had taken key steps such as full mobile number portability, liberalisation of spectrum, and allowing delinking of spectrum from licence, among others.

The department will soon write to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India seeking inputs for the new telecom policy, she added.

TAGS

new telecom policyTelecom Secretary Aruna SundararajanDepartment of Telecom (DoT)National Telecom Policy5G networkInternetReliance Jiotelecom regulatory authority

From Zee News

Google&#039;s DeepMind creates Artificial Intelligence that can &#039;&#039;imagine&#039;&#039;
Technology

Google's DeepMind creates Artificial Intelligence that...

Pay Rs 579 crore in share transfer dispute, Supreme Court tells SpiceJet
Companies

Pay Rs 579 crore in share transfer dispute, Supreme Court t...

BRICS Meeting: GST lauded by heads of revenue in China
Economy

BRICS Meeting: GST lauded by heads of revenue in China

Economy

Government panel examining various aspects of virtual curre...

18 probes assigned to SFIO based on market research
Markets

18 probes assigned to SFIO based on market research

Sebi&#039;s new bond rules to reduce corporates&#039; funding sources: Fitch Ratings
Markets

Sebi's new bond rules to reduce corporates' fundi...

Gold slides Rs 150 on global cues, muted local demand
Bullion News

Gold slides Rs 150 on global cues, muted local demand

ONGC wins Government&#039;s nod for Rs 7,738 crore GSPC stake buy
Companies

ONGC wins Government's nod for Rs 7,738 crore GSPC sta...

Amazon wobble creates ripples across worldwide stock markets
International Business

Amazon wobble creates ripples across worldwide stock market...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video