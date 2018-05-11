Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale: Get Thomson 43-inch UHD 4K TV at Rs 27,999

New Delhi: French smart TV brand Thomson is offering smart TV as well as HD TV on the Flipkart mega sale starting Sunday.

Thomson TV will be available in three different models in India – 32-inch Smart TV, 40-inch Smart TV and 43-inch 4K UHD.

All three models comes with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB internal memory. Version 5.1.1 runs in the 32 smart and 40 smart wherein the 43 UHD 4K model runs on a 4.4.4 version.

The Thomson Smart TVs comes with default APPs Gmail, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Netflix along with Aptoide which allows user to download any App.

Here are the Thomson Smart TV prices:

32 SMART(32M3277) : Rs 13,490

40 SMART (40TM4099): Rs 19,990

43 UHD 4K (43TM4377) : Rs 27,999

"The television business in the mega sale may grow by 30-40 percent over last year’s event”, said Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO of Super Plastronics, the licensee of online-exclusive Thomson television brand in India.

The Big Shopping Days Sale 2018 from May 13 to May 16 is offering up to 80 percent discount on products across various categories with crazy deals at prices never seen before.

Buyers will have access to a marathon of deals and offers specifically designed for their needs along with easy EMI options. Flipkart has also the Big Game Zone contest wherein customers can win upto 100 percent cashback.

HDFC Bank users will get 10 percent discount on using the bank's credit and debit card. The discount can be availed by EMI mode of payment as well.