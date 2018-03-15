Flipkart mobile sale: Here's how you can buy an iPhone X at a discount of Rs 9,001

New Delhi: SoftBank Group-backed Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart has begun its ‘Mobile Bonanza’ offer and is keeping several smartphones available on its platform to buy at discounted prices.

Among other offers, one of the most highlighted offers is the availability of the Apple iPhone X smartphone at a lower than usual price. It is also the lowest ever price being offered by Flipkart.

The 64GB iPhone X model, which usually costs Rs 89,000, is available at Rs 79,999. That means 10% or Rs 9,001 discount. The handset is also available on EMI's at starting Rs 2,735/month. Interested buyers can also get Rs 18,000 off on exchange.

In addition to this SBI credit card holders and Axis Bank Buzz credit card holders get 5 percent off each on the device. You can even pay Rs 149 extra to get the buyback guarantee.

It is worth adding that the 5 percent off on SBI credit cards will be applied after the exchange offer deductions (if applicable). This means that with Rs 9,001 discount, up to Rs 18,000 off on exchange and 5 percent off on SBI card, the Rs 89,000 iPhone X can cost as low as Rs 58,900. This also means a total discount of up to Rs 30,100.

The 256GB iPhone X variant also comes with the same bank offers and the exchange offer limit. However, the flat discount is of Rs 7,001 or 6 percent. The EMI options start at Rs 3,247 per month.

So, the handset that usually costs Rs 1,02,000 on Flipkart, can cost as low as Rs 73,150. This means a total price cut of up to Rs 28,850.

Some of the other smartphones that are on sale as a part of Flipkart Mobile Bonanza include Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL.

While the Pixel 2 will cost as low as Rs 39,999 inclusive of all the offers, the Pixel 2 XL can cost as low as Rs 44,999. This means a discount of Rs 21,001 and Rs 28,001 respectively.