From iPhone 8 to Google Pixel 2, five most anticipated smartphones of 2017

New Delhi: The iPhone 7 and Google Pixel XL may have captured the market in 2016, but there still many more smartphones that we expect to be released in this year, i.e. in 2017.

So, if your current smartphone is about to give up and you are planning to gift yourself a new phone, the year 2017 may be the perfect time for you to upgrade that "wireless handheld gadget".

Amid the holiday rush, we list down five most anticipated smartphones that are believed to hit the stores in 2017:

iPhone 8

We know its just been few months to the release of iPhone 7 and thousands of people have loosened their pockets on it, but Apple fans are already looking forward to the launch of iPhone 8.

Also, this year marks the tenth anniversary of the iPhone, which was first announced by Steve Jobs in January 2007 and released in June in the same year.

So, given the significance of the occasion, rumour is rife that Apple is holding some of its prestigious features for its next model - likely to be called iPhone 8.

HTC 11

The HTC 11 is one of those much-awaited smartphones to be released in 2017. It is expected to be HTC's flagship phone and is all set to amuse its fans with its key features.

The phone is speculated to have a 5.5-inch display with a 1440x2560 QHD resolution. The device is also believed to run on the new Android Nougat system.

The phone expected to be unveiled in February and officially launched in April.

Google Pixel 2

As we’re busy heaping praise on the Google Pixel and Pixel XL, an interesting debate has engaged the smartphone lovers that "Google would soon blow the iPhone away".

And the new smartphone to be brought in by the Google will not only have brilliant camera features but would also have a new processor.

Though the official release date of the phone is unknown to us, we believe that it would be around the same time the first Pixel phone was released, i.e. around the fourth quarter.

OnePlus

Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus, that has managed to rise to prominence, didn't even exist four years back. However, with the release of OnePlus One, the brand entered the gigantic world of the smartphone market and begin their journey with a huge storm.

Their last release was OnePlus 3T in November 2016 and the next OnePlus model is expected to be released somewhere around March and May.

The smartphone is expected to have either 6GB or 8GB of RAM with a fastest mobile processors. It is also expected to have a storage capacity of 128GB and a much larger battery longevity.

Xiaomi Mi 6

Another Chinese electronic company that took the smartphone market by storm. Xiaomi has become the largest smartphone manufacturer in the world with the likes of Samsung, Apple and Lenovo.

The brand is all geared up to release a new edition to their Mi series with the launch of Mi6. The phone is believed to be released between February and April.

Xiaomi Mi6 is supposed to be prepared through a 5.2'' (inch) UHD display with dual camera and 4GB of RAM. It has been whispered that Xiaomi Mi6 will be the first Chinese smartphone to have Qualcomm Snapdragon 2.5 GHz processor.